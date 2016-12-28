16th annual Season of Giving Blood Drive is underway

BloodCenter of Wisconsin is hosting its 16th annual Season of Giving Blood Drive Thursday and Friday. It runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

Matt Queen, of the BloodCenter of Wisconsin, said the drive will hopefully attract at least 600 donors.

"To serve all the hospitals across the state, need we need to see 800 donors every day," Queen said. "So 600 donors over two days really helps the community in Southeastern Wisconsin."

BloodCenter of Wisconsin is the only provider of blood to hospitals in 30 Wisconsin counties. It's a not-for-profit organization that specializes in blood services, organ, tissue and marrow donation, diagnostic testing, medical services and leading-edge research.

Hospitals reimburse BloodCenter of Wisconsin for the costs of processing and transporting the donations.

Queen said the blood is used to treat trauma patients, or those battling illnesses like Leukemia or Sickle Cell Disease.

The need is year round, but Queen said donations often dip around the holidays.

"Weather is a big factor, peoples' holiday plans are a factor. A lot of people are traveling or out of town," Queen said.

In attendance on Wednesday and encouraging donors to give was 12-year old Steven Seraphine, who's battling Leukemia.

His condition has improved since he was diagnosed last fall, and he's now receiving one treatment a month.

Steven and his mother said blood transfusions have been critical to keeping him feeling well during the treatment process.

"I just love how blood is right there the minute I need it," he said.

"(Steven) was hit really hard with viruses and infections. The chemotherapy really affected his blood levels," said his mother Anne Seraphine. "He needed 15 to 20 blood transfusions when he was first diagnosed."

Attempting donors received complimentary admission to the zoo, plus a free adult ticket that can be used on a future visit.

They also received a thank you card written by Steven.

