13-year-old boy in serious condition after near-drowning in hotel pool
3:54 AM, Jan 1, 2017
2 hours ago
MILWAUKEE -
Milwaukee Police and Fire personnel responded to a call of a possible drowning around 11:45 p.m. Saturday at the Best Western Hotel on S. Howell Avenue.
A 13-year-old male was observed at the bottom of the hotel pool and when retrieved, he was found to be unresponsive.
A good Samaritan trained in CPR started resuscitation efforts until first responders arrived.
The victim was transferred to a local hospital and is currently in serious condition.
Police say the boy was at the hotel with other family members to celebrate the new year.
The investigation is ongoing in this incident. Stay with TODAY'S TMJ4 for updates.
