MILWAUKEE -- A 10-year-old boy was injured Tuesday when he was hit by a car as he crossed the street, according to police.

It happened at around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday near N. 6th St. and W. Cherry St. Police say the driver of the car stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.

The 10-year-old was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Check back often for updates.

