1 year later: BMO Harris Bank Rebuilds in Sherman Park

MILWAUKEE -- BMO Harris Bank has been in Sherman Park Community since 1959, and they plan to keep it that way.

Even after unrest in Sherman Park that left their branch torched.

Burning buildings, looting and police in riot gear are not the images any city wants played out on the national news. That took place one year ago Sunday, after a Milwaukee Police officer had shot and killed Sylville Smith.

One year later, Kara Kaiser with BMO Harris Bank shared how they are building a state-of-the art new branch in the community.

"That was a tough weekend for everyone in Milwaukee. Our first thought at that time was with our customers," explained Kaiser, "We were able to set up in just a couple of weeks a temporary banking facility right in the current parking lot."