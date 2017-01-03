1 dead, 1 injured following overnight shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an overnight double shooting that left an 18-year-old woman dead and a 54-year-old man seriously injured on the city's north side.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning inside a residence near the intersection of N. 41st Street and North Avenue.

The woman died inside the residence, despite life-saving efforts. The man was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for a serious gunshot wound.

Police say the known suspect fled the scene on foot following the shooting.

The circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

Be sure and try our new SNOWCAST APP! It is the "snow equivalent to STORM SHIELD" - a great new product that gives you high resolution snow forecasts for any part of the nation! It has just been introduced for iPhones, but we are working on the Android version! Just search SNOWCAST in the App Store or click here.