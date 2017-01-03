1 dead, 1 injured following overnight shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side

Dense Fog Advisory issued January 3 at 5:52AM CST expiring January 3 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
The woman died inside the residence, despite life-saving efforts. The man was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for a serious gunshot wound.
Police say the known suspect fled the scene on foot following the shooting.
The circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.
