DOJ says it will consider Rep. Gwen Moore's request to investigate Milwaukee County Jail

MILWAUKEE -- The federal government has responded to a Wisconsin lawmaker's request to investigate recent deaths at the Milwaukee County jail.

The U.S. Attorney General's Office says it will consider Congresswoman Gwen Moore's recent request for an independent investigation of the jail.

There have been four deaths at the Milwaukee County Jail in six months. One of those was a newborn baby delivered by an inmate.

In her letter to the Department of Justice, Congresswoman Moore called the jail an "unsafe environment" for inmates and questioned Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke's oversight.

In its response to Moore, the DOJ said: "We will carefully consider your letter, along with other information we may receive regarding the Milwaukee County Jail in order to determine whether a pattern or practice investigation may be necessary."

Sheriff Clarke responded, but did not address the DOJ's letter. Instead, he said Moore is upset "about my help/support in President-elect Trump becoming the 45th POTUS."

There's no word on how long it will take the DOJ to make a decision.

