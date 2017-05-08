Teen takes her Harvard acceptance letter to prom

High school doesn’t hold the greatest memories for me. Sure, I had friends. But really, four long years of drama and math? No thanks. My only extracurricular was the newspaper and I didn’t even go to prom because, really, does it matter in the grand scheme of life? (The answer is no, by the way.)
Don’t just take it from me, though. The super smart Priscilla Samey doesn’t seem to care what you think about her high school days either. Why should she? She’s got more important things to do. Like, you know, go to Harvard in the fall.
Hi I'm Priscilla Samey and I just got into: Yale Princeton Harvard Columbia Brown University of Pennsylvania Cornell Look at what God did
After being accepted to 15 colleges, Samey wasn’t exactly bothered by the fact that she didn’t have a date to her senior prom. Things like that might seem like the end of the world to your standard high school kid but, when your world is bigger than that, things like dating are the least of your worries.
But Samey still wanted to go to prom. So what does a self-respecting, intelligent woman do? Well, you take your Harvard acceptance letter (obviously).
A tweet from the soon-to-be college student reading, “Couldn’t find a man to accept me for prom so I took a college that did #Harvard2021 #prom2k17″ quickly went viral, being retweeted nearly 30,000 times so far.
Clearly, the internet is supporting her choice, with strangers wishing her well on her journey.