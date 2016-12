The Waukesha Janboree is Wisconsin's Premier Winter Festival.

Enjoy more than 30 indoor and outdoor activities throughout the city of Waukesha on Jan. 20.

It's fun for the whole family, with tobogganing, fireworks, ice sculpting, and so much more.

Don't miss the opening ceremonies on Friday, Jan 20th with TODAY'S TMJ4 Chief Meteorologist John Malan.

Find more information at www.janboree.org