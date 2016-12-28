Door County Resort evacuated for hazmat situation

STURGEON BAY, WI - Sheriff's deputies confirm an evacuation took place on Wednesday, December 28 at a Door County resort after at least 10 people reported having trouble breathing.

Officers were called in just after 8 a.m. to the Westwood Shores Resort at 4303 Bay Shore Drive in Sturgeon Bay.

A fire department official says the incident started when a maintenance crew was combining chemicals to clean the pool.

2 of the maintenance crew members reported having trouble breathing and were taken to an area hospital as a precautionary measure.

Reports indicate that strong vapors started to spread throughout the building.

Officials say 20-24 occupied rooms were evacuated.

Guests have been allowed back inside the resort to collect their belongings.

A fire department official reports no long-term effects are expected to harm the maintenance crew members.

The contaminated barrel the chemicals were mixed in has been brought to a waste management facility.

Officials say the resort is expected to reopen soon.

