Door County Resort evacuated for hazmat situation

Reports indicate that strong vapors started to spread throughout the building.
Officials say 20-24 occupied rooms were evacuated.
Guests have been allowed back inside the resort to collect their belongings.
A fire department official reports no long-term effects are expected to harm the maintenance crew members.
The contaminated barrel the chemicals were mixed in has been brought to a waste management facility.
Officials say the resort is expected to reopen soon.
Be sure and try our new SNOWCAST APP! It is the "snow equivalent to STORM SHIELD" - a great new product that gives you high resolution snow forecasts for any part of the nation! It has just been introduced for iPhones, but we are working on the Android version! Just search SNOWCAST in the App Store or click here.