UPDATE: The Grand Chute Police Department reports the Fox River Mall was evacuated as a precautionary measure following a threat.

Valley Transit has announced bus routes will not be serving the Fox River Mall area due to this incident.

Due to an incident at the Fox River Mall this evening, bus routes will not be serving the mall area for the rest of the night. — Valley Transit (@ValleyTransit) December 28, 2016

-----------------

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. -- Multiple reports state a disturbance occurred in the food court at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute before it was evacuated Tuesday evening.

Officials say they believe the disturbance started when a group of teens were arguing and one of them took their shirt off and started screaming.

Reports say a security guard began evacuating the area and an announcement was made over the PA system.

A large police presence is currently on scene.

TODAY'S TMJ4's sister station NBC26 has a news crew on the way and will keep you updated as this story develops.

