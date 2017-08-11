Score a free medium shake, sundae or frappe at McDonald's

Just in time for the last dog days of summer, McDonald's is offering a special deal on frozen treats right now. For a limited time, you can score a free medium shake, sundae or frappe with the the purchase of any item. All you have to do is download the app and scan the coupon code at checkout. You can use the coupon once a week at participating McDonald's locations through September 3. Think about it—fries and a shake for the ultimate sweet and salty snack. Pair your burger with a frappe for an afternoon pick-me-up. The possibilities are endless!If you're looking for even more ways to save at Mickey D's, there are other deals currently being offered exclusively through the app. If you buy five McCafe beverages, you can get one free. On Fridays only, you can get a free medium fries with any purchase. Talk about TGIF! You can also get a free medium fries and a soft drink with the purchase of any Signature Crafted Sandwich. Sounds like lunch is covered! The deals are only offered for a limited time, so check the app for expiration dates.In another app-centered promotion that seems too good to be true, Uber and McDonald's are teaming up to offer free ice cream to the ride sharing service's customers in major cities throughout the U.S., including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto and Washington, D.C. https://www.instagram.com/p/BXoG1vvBU6R/?taken-by=uber Beginning Friday, Aug. 11, when Uber customers open the app, they can search for "UberICECREAM" and tap "Request." An Uber ice cream truck will then deliver free ice cream to the user and up to four of their friends. Customers will also receive a special reusable silicone ice cream cone that can be refiled with free soft-serve vanilla ice cream at participating McDonald's every Friday through September 22. Happy summer Fridays!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.