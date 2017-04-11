Avoid hiring bad contractors

If you are planning to hire a contractor to do some work around the house, there are some things you should be aware of.

Before you pay money or allow work to begin, you may want to check things out to avoid having trouble later.

Here is how many of the complaints play out: A consumer needs work done on their home as soon as possible, and they hire the first contractor who can get the job done quickly and for less money than the competition. But shortly after being paid, the contractor does not show up to start or complete the job, does shoddy work that they fail to fix, and in some cases, leave the consumer on the hook to pay for liens and damages.

To avoid these problems, we really need to check things out before we pay a contractor and allow work to begin. Get more than tone estimate and opinion on the work to be done. Check out the reputation of the contractor with consumer organizations like the Better Business Bureau and Circuit Court database. Before signing, read over the proposal and contract and make sure that it is detailed with costs, start and completion dates, as well as a valid street address and phone number for the contractor. And most importantly do not pay in full until the job is done to complete your satisfaction and the contractor has been provided with lien waivers.

If you cannot get the contractor to work with you, contact consumer resources like the Better Business Bureau, trade organizations like NARI, or our Call 4 Action office for help. Most reputable contractors will work with you to resolve the problems. However, in some cases you might also need to take legal action.

