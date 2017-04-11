Summerfest announces Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell as closing acts

MILWAUKEE– Summerfest announced their closing acts coming to Summerfest 2017 this summer.

The Outlaw Music Festival, featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan and His Band, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Margo Price, and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real will perform at the Big Gig on Sunday, July 9.

Willie Nelson is a longtime Milwaukee favorite, first performing at Summerfest in 1977, and as recently as last year at the BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite. Summerfest is thrilled to have him back to close out the 50th celebration, performing with this talented group of artists at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Bob Dylan is arguably the most influential musician in the American folk-rock scene. Last performing at Summerfest in 2009 with Willie Nelson, Dylan continues his remarkable 29-year-old Never Ending Tour.

Sheryl Crow is a nine-time Grammy Award winner and has played alongside many rock 'n' roll greats over her career including both Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan.

Jason Isbell, Grammy Award Winning singer-songwriter and Former Drive-By Trucker joins Outlaw Music Festival with his band The 400 Unit.

Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, who’s sound is influenced by folk, Americana, and vintage rhythm & blues, have spent the past year traversing the globe in support of their self-titled album with such hits as “S.O.B.” and “I Need Never Get Old.”

One of Country’s newest up-and-comers, singer-songwriter Margo Price adds her own flair to the group. Often compared to Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette, Price says she relates closely with Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, and David Allan Coe.

After making their American Family Insurance Amphitheater debut with rock legend Neil Young, Lukas Nelson & The Promise of the Real also return.

This year will be the first time the amphitheater will feature a “festival within a festival” during Summerfest. Doors open at 1 p.m., with music beginning at 2 p.m. and lasting throughout the evening until 11 p.m. Ticketed guests will be welcome to leave the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and return again throughout the duration of the Outlaw Music Festival.

Tickets for the Outlaw Music Festival show go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. and include Summerfest admission. Tickets can be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person and by phone at 1.414.273.2600, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, Walmart stores, online at Ticketmaster.com and by phone at 1.800.745.3000 (live Ticketmaster Agent) or 1.866.448.7849 ("Ticketmaster Express" automated phone line). Patrons may also utilize "ticketfast" at Ticketmaster.com to print barcoded concert tickets from home. Convenience fees may be added to all purchases.

Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance 2017 – the festival’s 50th edition – will take place June 28 – July 2 and July 4 – July 9 from noon until midnight and will be closed Monday, July 3.

